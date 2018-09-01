In Brief: Son waiting for Spurs' blessings

Son waiting for Spurs' blessings

South Korea forward Son Heung-min yesterday revealed that he was still waiting for Tottenham team-mates Harry Kane and Dele Alli to wish him luck as he goes into today's Asian Games football final against Japan - with his Premier League career on the line.

The 26-year-old, who is chasing the gold medal that would spare him two years of military service, said the England duo had yet to contact him despite a huge outpouring of support back in London, but club-mate Ben Davies had been in touch.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Another gold for HK cyclist Lee

Hong Kong's Sarah Lee admitted to suffering from nerves, but pushed through it as she retained her sprint crown at the Games yesterday to end her track cycling campaign with two gold medals. The 31-year-old secured the keirin final earlier this week.

Lee, who set a Games record of 10.583sec in Thursday's qualifying round, beat South Korea's Lee Hye-jin in two straight races at the Jakarta Velodrome. She now has her sights on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, having already picked up a bronze in the keirin at the 2012 London Olympics.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kazakhstan aim to retain crown

Defending men's water polo champions Kazakhstan yesterday set up a repeat of the 2014 final against Japan.

The Central Asian nation, who have lifted five of the last six titles, edged out China 9-8, while Japan crushed Iran 18-7. The Chinese will face Iran for the bronze.

XINHUA