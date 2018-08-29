In Brief: Shanti struggles in injury comeback

Shanti struggles in injury comeback

Coming back from an injury, Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira clocked 24.33sec, way off her national record of 23.60, and finished last in her women's 200m semi-final at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta yesterday evening.

India's Dutee Chand was the fastest qualifier for today's final with her time of 23.00.

Lee clinches Hong Kong's 4th gold

Cyclist Lee Wai Sze claimed the fourth gold for Hong Kong at the Games after winning the women's track cycling keirin yesterday.

The 31-year-old Lee, who was the bronze medallist at the 2012 Olympics, defeated Lee Hye-jin of South Korea by 0.024sec in the final, while the bronze medal went to China's Zhong Tianshi.

XINHUA

A double-double women's duet podium

Two sets of twins stood on the podium with Games medals around their necks after the final of the women's duet in synchronised swimming yesterday.

China's famed Jiang sisters, Tingting and Wenwen, won the event for the third time to land their sixth golds over three Games editions.

Japan's Yukiko Inui and Megumu Yoshida won the silver and in third were twins Alexandra and Yekaterina Nemich from Kazakhstan.

REUTERS

China's historic individual recurve gold

China captured gold in the women's individual recurve competition yesterday for the country's first win in the category since archery made its Games debut in 1978.

Zhang Xinyan, who on Monday won the bronze in the mixed team recurve event, defeated Indonesia's Diananda Choirunisa 7-3 after five sets, while South Korean Kang Chae-young finished in third place.

XINHUA