In Brief: Shamed Japanese cagers banned one year

Shamed Japanese cagers banned one year

Four players from the Japanese men's basketball team have been handed 12-month bans by the Japan Basketball Association (JBA) after being sent home from the Asian Games in disgrace, Kyodo News reported yesterday.

Takuya Hashimoto, Keita Imamura, Yuya Nagayoshi and Takuma Sato were sent home from Jakarta on Aug 20 and had their accreditation withdrawn by the Japanese Olympic Committee after they were found to have spent the night with prostitutes in a hotel.

REUTERS

Indian boxer hurt but earns 3rd straight medal

Krishan Vikas made history yesterday when he became the first Indian to win three Asian Games boxing medals.

The 2010 gold medallist in Guangzhou, Vikas won a bronze four years ago and had to draw on all his experience in Jakarta after getting a nasty cut over his right eye early in his middleweight (75kg) quarter-final against China's Erbieke Tanglatihan.

He produced a strong finish to earn a 3-2 split decision and guarantee at least a bronze medal.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Chinese artistic swimmers No. 1 again

Defending champions China retained the artistic swimming team title for the fourth time after topping both the technical routine and free routine yesterday.

China finished on top with The Beautiful Baikal in the technical routine and continued their lead in the free routine, winning a total of 186.9395 points for the title.

Japan took the silver medal with 182.8690 and North Korea finished third with 170.8475.

XINHUA