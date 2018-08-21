In Brief: Maxine's fifth spot an Asiad best for S'pore

Maxine's fifth spot an Asiad best for S'pore

Fencer Maxine Wong finished fifth in the women's individual foil at the Asian Games yesterday - Singapore's best-ever result in the event at the Games.

Ruth Ng, Singapore's assistant chef de mission at these Games, was sixth at the 2010 edition in Guangzhou.

Maxine, 17, won four of her five bouts in the preliminary rounds to advance to the round of 16, where she defeated Yang Chin-man of Chinese Taipei 15-8.

But she then lost 15-7 to defending champion and world No. 14 Jeon Hee-sook of South Korea in the quarter-finals.

India's kabaddi win streak ends

India's men suffered their first-ever kabaddi defeat at the Asian Games, losing 24-23 to South Korea in a group match yesterday.

The seven-time champions beat Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on Sunday to stamp their authority but they met their match in South Korea, ending a run of 32 straight wins. India have lost only once before in the home-grown sport, after they went down to the same opponents at the 2016 World Cup.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Taiwanese shooter equals world mark

Chinese Taipei's Yang Kun-pi equalled the men's trap shooting world record with 48 points to win gold yesterday.

He matched the effort of Spaniard Alberto Fernandez in the World Cup final in New Delhi last year.

India's Lakshay Lakshay was second on 43 points, while South Korean Ahn Dae-myeong won bronze on 30.

REUTERS