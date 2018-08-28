In Brief: Lim-Prasad finishes 8th in 400m hurdles

Lim-Prasad finishes 8th in 400m hurdles

Singapore's track and field athlete Dipna Lim-Prasad finished eighth in the women's 400m hurdles final with a time of 59.68sec yesterday evening at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

Bahrain's Oluwakemi Adekoya won the gold in a Games record of 54.48sec, while Vietnam's Quach Thi Lan (55.30sec) and Bahrain's Aminat Jamal (55.65sec) took silver and bronze respectively.

Lim-Prasad, 27, set the national record of 58.93sec during the heats on Sunday.

Chinese Taipei hit bull's eye with gold

Chinese Taipei's male archers won the gold medal after a 5-3 win over South Korea yesterday to avenge the defeat of their female counterparts in the Games recurve event, with China finishing third.

Earlier in the day, South Korea claimed gold in the women's recurve team event to extend their winning streak at six straight Games.

The South Koreans beat Chinese Taipei 5-3 at the GBK Archery Field, while Japan took home the bronze with a 6-2 win over China.

REUTERS

Golden hat-trick for Salimikordasiabi

Behdad Salimikordasiabi became only the third weightlifter in history to complete a hat-trick of Games golds yesterday after vanquishing Saeid Alihosseini in a battle of the Iranian giants.

Salimikordasiabi joined South Korea's Kim Tae-hyun and compatriot Mohammad Nassiri in the record books after his total of 461kg.

Rustam Djangabaev of Uzbekistan secured the bronze medal.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

S. Korea triumph over Clarkson & Philippines

Defending champions South Korea overcame a Philippines side featuring National Basketball Association star Jordan Clarkson of the Cleveland Cavaliers 91-82 in the quarter-finals yesterday.

American-born Ricardo Preston Ratliffe scored 30 points for South Korea, who are guaranteed at least a bronze medal. Clarkson's 25 points were not enough to upset the tournament favourites.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE