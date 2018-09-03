In Brief: Japan win final Asiad event - mixed triathlon relay

Japan win final Asiad event - mixed triathlon relay

Japan yesterday secured the final gold medal at the Asian Games after the team of Yuka Sato, Jumpei Furuya, Yuko Takahashi and Yuichi Hosoda won the mixed triathlon relay in 1hr 30min 39sec.

South Korea were second and Hong Kong third in the relay, which had three parts - a 300m swimming leg, a 6.7km cycling route and a 2.1km run.

XINHUA

'Gory and violent' nature of video games impedes acceptance

Blood and violence in video games is preventing the acceptance of e-sports at the Games and the Olympics, Zhang Dazhong, the head of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba's sports arm, said yesterday.

E-sports was a demonstration event for the first time in Jakarta, but plans to grant it full medal status at Hangzhou 2022 have been placed on hold. Zhang added that there was a need to introduce more sports-related games, with Alisports backing the charge towards e-sports acceptance at major tournaments.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Boxing 'protest committee' in pipeline after controversies

The International Boxing Association (Aiba) will introduce a right of protest against controversial judging "to ensure fair play" and prevent a repeat of ugly scenes that marred the Games. Two North Korean coaches were thrown out on Saturday after refusing to leave the ring and inciting the crowd after their fighter lost the gold-medal bout on a split decision to a Chinese boxer.

There were also ugly scenes last week after an Iraqi lost a close fight, and a fan jumped over barriers and tried to storm the ring encouraged by the boxer's cornermen. Aiba executive director Tom Virgets said that the body will look to set up a "protest committee" to correct perceived wrongs.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE