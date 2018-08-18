In Brief: IOC lifts Kuwait suspension for now

IOC lifts Kuwait suspension for now

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) provisionally lifted a ban on Kuwait on Thursday, two days before the start of the Asian Games, allowing the country to participate under its own flag.

Kuwait's national Olympic committee has been banned since October 2015 after the government was accused of interference with a new sports law. The IOC said its decision was a "gesture of goodwill and in the interest of Kuwaiti athletes".

REUTERS

Hopes of fresh air go up in smoke

Indonesia will open the Games today, but its traffic-clogged capital Jakarta remains shrouded in a haze of air pollution that threatens to mar the world's second-biggest multi-sport event.

Jakarta's toxic skies have been stuck at unhealthy levels for weeks despite efforts to cut down on congestion, including an odd-even licence plate system, and the closure of some schools and toll roads.

The pollution is largely due to vehicle emissions and environmental experts say there is little hope for clean skies during the two-week tournament.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Blow for India as Paes withdraws

Five-time gold medallist Leander Paes has pulled out of the Games in a row over his doubles partner, dealing a heavy blow to India's tennis hopes. Paes, who has 18 Grand Slam doubles titles and eight Games medals, had been paired with Sumit Nagal, a singles specialist ranked world No. 300.

Indian captain Zeeshan Ali told the Press Trust of India that the last-minute pullout was "very disappointing" and said it had diminished the team's medal chances.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE