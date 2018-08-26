In Brief: Foo, Hadi in medal hunt after 3 rounds

Foo, Hadi in medal hunt after 3 rounds

Singapore's Gregory Foo shot an even-par 71 in yesterday's third round and is tied-seventh on four-under 212 of the men's individual event at the Pondok Indah Golf & Country Club in Jakarta.

Compatriot Abdul Hadi shot 68 and is one stroke behind on 213. Japan's Keita Nakajima (70, 206) leads by three from China's Jin Cheng (67) and South Korean Oh Seung-taek (67).

No finalists for S'pore in track and field

National sprinters Shanti Pereira and Wendy Enn did not qualify for the women's 100m semi-final yesterday after posting heat times of 12.01sec and 12.00 respectively. They finished 22nd and 21st overall of 32 runners at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

In the men's 400m semi-final, Zubin Muncherji was fourth in 47.88, off his national record of 47.02, and did not make the final.

Team S'pore draw a blank in Palembang

Singapore's male and female dragon boat teams finished 10th and seventh overall respectively in the 200m event yesterday at the Jakabaring Lake.

Also in Palembang at the Jakabaring Sport Complex, national sport climber Vanessa Teng, 19, finished 12th of 20 competitors in the women's combined (speed, lead and bouldering) qualification yesterday, six spots below qualifying positions.

The Republic's keglers were 11th in the men's team event with 7,863 pinfalls, well behind winners South Korea (8,540). Hong Kong (8,175) were second, with Chinese Taipei (8,166) at the Jakabaring Bowling Centre.

Men's marathon ends in controversy

Japan's Hiroto Inoue was accused of pushing Bahraini runner Elhassan Elabbassi and denying him gold as controversy overshadowed the end of the Asian Games marathon yesterday.

Both athletes had complaints rejected by race officials after they made contact during a thrilling sprint finish, which Inoue won by a fraction of a second.

The duo were credited with a time of 2hr 17min 22sec, with pre-race favourite Inoue crossing the line marginally ahead.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE