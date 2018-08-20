In Brief: Fencer Lau matches result from Incheon

Fencer Lau matches result from Incheon

Singapore sabre fencer Lau Ywen reached the round of 16 in the women's individual event yesterday, falling 15-7 to Japan's Tamura Norika - similar to her performance in 2014.

In the preliminary rounds, she beat Kazakhstan's Sarybay Aigerim 5-4 and Thailand's Pornsawan Ngernrungruangroj 5-3, before losing to China's Shao Yaqi 5-1 and Hong Kong's Karen Chang 5-2.

TKD exponent Defia wins 1st gold for host

Defia Rosmaniar yesterday not only secured host Indonesia's first gold medal of the Asian Games but also its first-ever taekwondo gold to become the toast of her country's social media users.

The 23-year-old scored 8.690 to pip Iran's Marjan Salahshouri (8.470) to the gold in the women's individual poomsae event, triggering wild celebrations at the Jakarta Convention Centre with Indonesia President Joko Widodo watching on.

REUTERS

Shooters get Chinese Taipei off the mark

Lin Ying-shin and Lu Shao-chuan combined for 494.1 points to win the first gold for Chinese Taipei at the Games as they triumphed in the 10m air rifle mixed team final in Palembang yesterday.

The pair beat China's Zhao Ruozhu and Yang Haoran (492.5), who took the silver, while the bronze medal went to India after Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar scored 429.9 points.

XINHUA

Shock loss for India's wrestling star

India's two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar bowed out of the Games after a shock opening-round defeat in the 74kg wrestling category in Jakarta yesterday.

The 35-year-old medal favourite, who won the bronze and silver at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, went out with a whimper, losing 5-3 to Bahrain's Adam Batirov.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Japan knock Malaysia's men out

Malaysia's challenge in the men's badminton team event at the Games ended when they were eliminated 3-0 by Japan in the first round in Jakarta yesterday.

Darren Liew lost 21-13, 21-14 to newly-crowned world champion Kento Momota, while doubles pair Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong went down 21-18, 21-18 to fifth-ranked Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda. Lee Zii Jia lost 21-18, 21-17 to Kento Nishimoto.

BERNAMA