In Brief: Doping ban on China weightlifters stays

Doping ban on China weightlifters stays

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) confirmed yesterday there would be no last-minute Asian Games reprieve for banned weightlifting powerhouse China.

Both China, who won seven golds in the 2014 Asian Games, and Kazakhstan, who took one gold, are among nine nations serving 12-month International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) suspensions for multiple doping violations.

The IWF agreed at an executive board meeting in Lausanne on Friday to keep monitoring the nine countries before making any changes to their banned status.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

N. Korean women put 16 past Tajikistan

North Korea's women's football team thrashed Tajikistan 16-0 on Friday, a merciless demolition which saw three players score hat-tricks.

The North Korean men's team, however, are on the brink of an early exit from the Games after a heavy 3-0 defeat by Iran.

eSports for 2022 Games not certain

The inclusion of eSports as an official medal sport for the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, cannot yet be confirmed, an Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) official said yesterday.

OCA director general Husain Al Musallam said eSports, whose competitions are currently organised by a diverse range of entities, needs a single international federation or one governing body before it can be included as a medal sport.

