In Brief: Coach lashes out at HK ref for officiating bias

Coach lashes out at HK ref for officiating bias

The Philippines' basketball coach said yesterday that a referee from a "Chinese territory" should not have officiated his side's narrow 82-80 loss to China at the Asian Games on Monday, querying the number of fouls being called against his side.

Yeng Guiao told Philippine TV channel ABS-CBN that there had been an element of bias from chief official Yuen Chun Yip from Hong Kong.

The Philippines will have to rely on results elsewhere in their group to progress to the knock-out stages.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Na dominates on her way to another gold

South Korean cyclist Na Ah-reum won the women's road race to claim her second Games gold in sweltering conditions near Jakarta yesterday.

The 2014 time trial champion, who had already secured the gold in the individual pursuit, crossed the line in 2hr 55min 47sec, 80 seconds ahead of China's Pu Yixian, with Eri Yonamine of Japan in third.

Temperatures hit 32 deg C as the riders traversed the 104.4km course east of the Indonesian capital city.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Hosseini shocks Zhao to win taekwondo gold

Iran's Mirhashem Hosseini upset Zhao Shuai of China to win the gold medal in the men's 63kg taekwondo event at the Games yesterday.

Zhao was the favourite going into the final, having won the gold in the 58kg category at the 2016 Rio Olympics and he was also the first Chinese male to win a gold medal at last year's World Championships.

The bronze medal was shared by Ho Chiah-sin of Chinese Taipei and South Korean Cho Gang-min as there are no third-place bouts.

XINHUA