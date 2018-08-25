In Brief : Choo finishes 10th in 20km time trial

Choo finishes 10th in 20km time trial

Singaporean cyclist Choo Ling Er finished 10th in the Asian Games women's 20km individual time trial in 36min 34.16 sec yesterday.

South Korean Na Ah-reum won gold in 31:57.10, edging out Japan's Eri Yonamine by just 0.16sec. Hong Kong's Leung Wing Yee took bronze in 34:22.15.

S'pore shooters miss out on air pistol final

Singapore shooters Teh Xiu Hong and Shirlene Hew did not qualify for the final of the women's 10m air pistol event yesterday.

Teh came close after firing a 570, level with the eighth and last qualifier, but lost out by virtue of hitting fewer "inner 10s". Hew shot a 557 to finish 25th in a field of 43.

Turkmen wrestler ousted over doping

JAKARTA • A wrestler from Turkmenistan became the first Games doping case and has been disqualified, the Olympic Council of Asia said yesterday.

Rustem Nazarov, who had competed in the men's 57kg freestyle event, tested positive for furosemide - a masking agent.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Pakistani sailor over his weight class

Pakistan's Asim Ejaz suffered the embarrassment of being disqualified from competing in the Games men's lightweight single sculls yesterday because he weighed above the maximum limit.

He was found to be over the 72.5kg limit despite his official entry putting him at 72 kg.

REUTERS