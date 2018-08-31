In Brief: China power to four kayak and canoe golds

China power to four kayak and canoe golds

China won four of the six gold medals on offer yesterday in the canoe and kayak competitions at the Asian Games.

Their titles came from the women's 500m canoe doubles, women's 500m kayak singles, 1,000m men's kayak doubles and 1,000m men's canoe doubles.

The other two golds of the day were taken by Kazakhstan in the 500m men's kayak fours and by Uzbekistan in the 1,000m men's canoe singles.

XINHUA

Trampolinist leaps to third gold on the trot

Chinese trampolinist Dong Dong became the first Games gymnast to win an individual event three times in a row, when he bounced to gold in the men's final yesterday.

The 29-year-old, the 2012 London Olympic champion, scored 59.925 to finish ahead of team-mate Gao Lei's 59.220, with Kazakhstan's Pirmammad Aliyev taking bronze.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Malaysian cyclist's close shave comes after win

Malaysia's Azizulhasni Awang powered to the men's sprint gold in track cycling yesterday - and then shaved off his moustache to celebrate.

The pint-sized former world champion and Rio 2016 bronze medallist, who beat Japan's Fukaya Tomohiro in two runs in the final, had his moustache shaved off by his coach in ceremonial style trackside.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE