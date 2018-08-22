In Brief: China pip Philippines in battle of NBA stars

China pip Philippines in battle of NBA stars

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson fell just short of leading the Philippines to victory over China's own National Basketball Association stars in a thrilling Asian Games basketball encounter yesterday.

Houston Rockets centre Zhou Qi and Dallas Mavericks forward Ding Yanyuhang led China past the Philippines 82-80 in a last-gasp win at the GBK Basketball Hall in Jakarta.

Clarkson, who was making his international debut and has Philippine citizenship through his grandmother, lived up to his pre-match billing by top-scoring with 28 points, only to witness his side crumble down the stretch.

XINHUA

Chinese 1-2 finish in mountain bike race

Chinese cyclist Ma Hao overcame an inferior start to win the gold medal at the Games' men's mountain bike cross-country race yesterday.

Ma finished the seven-lap 31.5km ride in 1hr 34min 58sec, 1min and 4sec ahead of team-mate Lyu Xianjing, whose second-lap crash resulted in damage to his bike.

Kirill Kazantsev of Kazakhstan finished third in 1:37.30.

XINHUA

Baby in Palembang named 'Asian Games'

A sports-mad Indonesian couple have named their new baby "Asian Games" to mark her arrival with the world's second-biggest multi-sport event under way.

The little girl, whose full name is Abidah Asian Games, was born about a month early in Palembang.

Her parents said yesterday that they would allow their daughter to change her name in the future if she does not have the same appreciation for the regional tournament.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE