In 1976, a tennis player with a bandit's moustache was washing windows in a hospital in Australia. His sister was a nurse and he was making a little money. This wasn't quite the entourage and private-jet age of tennis yet.

Anyway he got called to the Tasmanian Open, won it, was ranked No.212, found a place in the Australian Open and then won the whole damn thing. His name is Mark Edmondson and no Aussie man has won their Open since.