Sporting Life

In a stand or on a field, mothers never stop

Mums are drivers, caterers, huggers, practice partners... and no one gives them a prize for it

Former national netball captain Pearline Chan with son Tyler. She remembers going for her first 5km run four months after having him by C-section in June 2009. By December, she was playing for Singapore again. Yvonne Chee ran a then-personal best of
Former national netball captain Pearline Chan with son Tyler. She remembers going for her first 5km run four months after having him by C-section in June 2009. By December, she was playing for Singapore again. ST FILE PHOTO
Former national netball captain Pearline Chan with son Tyler. She remembers going for her first 5km run four months after having him by C-section in June 2009. By December, she was playing for Singapore again. Yvonne Chee ran a then-personal best of
Yvonne Chee ran a then-personal best of 3hr 13min in a marathon just nine months after giving birth to her second child. PHOTO: GREAT EASTERN WOMEN’S RUN
Assistant Sports Editor
  • Published
    35 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Anyone who has played sport knows that mothers make Merlin look like a mediocre wizard. You urgently require a tissue to sniff into after a loss? Shazam, here it is. Need a stern word of motivation? Hey presto, it arrives. Desperately want replacement goggles before a race? Out of thin air - or more likely a cavernous bag - it emerges.

Mothers of athletes have hit a billion practice balls and sat through a thousand defeats like Greek stoics. They could write best-selling books on what they see but, please understand, they're short of time. Too busy laying down the law for the toughest guys on the planet.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on May 09, 2021, with the headline 'In a stand or on a field, mothers never stop'. Subscribe
Topics: 