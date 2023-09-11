In a brutal second set, the Serb suffers, sweats, survives and shines

In this New York tennis centre named after a King, the monarch of the game is bent over like a winded boxer. It’s beautiful to behold because it only means he’s going to have to dig. You want a fight, Novak Djokovic will give you one. There is with athletes a rugged poetry to their suffering.

It’s midway through the second set of the US Open men’s final, a set so ligament-testing, lung-searing, mind-messing that even Djokovic, first cousin of Ironman, will say, “I don’t recall being so exhausted after rallies”.