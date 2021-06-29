Impossible to ensure no Covid cases: JOC chief

TOKYO • Japan's Olympic chief yesterday said there was "no way" to ensure zero Covid-19 cases among teams arriving for the Tokyo 2020 Games, as officials prepare to tighten screening procedures.

Japanese Olympic Committee president Yasuhiro Yamashita added "thorough measures" would be necessary at airports, after two members of Uganda's team tested positive last week following their arrival in Japan.

"No matter what measures are put in place, there is no way we will have zero positive cases arriving," he said.

"Even if you've had two vaccine doses, it doesn't guarantee every individual will be negative."

On Sunday, Hidemasa Nakamura, a senior Games official, said teams should be immediately isolated if they arrive in Japan with an infected team member, which Yamashita confirmed.

"In order to make sure no clusters arise, we need to have thorough measures at the border at the time of entry to Japan," he said, adding daily virus testing would also help reduce the risk of infections spreading.

But Yamashita, a former Olympic judo champion, is hopeful athletes will still have "positive memories" of the Games, despite "severe restrictions" that mean they cannot leave the Olympic Village to buy souvenirs.

"How can international athletes have some time to relax and create some positive memories? Of course, the top priority is to make it safe and secure, but I think we need to make an effort to give athletes that kind of space," he said.

Several high-profile athletes have already said they will not compete in Tokyo, with tennis star Serena Williams the latest to drop out on Sunday.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion did not give a reason for her withdrawal, but a ban on family members at the Olympics would have separated her from her three-year-old daughter.

Athletes must sign a pledge promising to abide by anti-virus rules in Tokyo, including staying away from tourist areas, shops and bars, limiting contact with others, and not using public transport.

On not being able to leave the village other than to go to training or their events, Yamashita admitted athletes would find it "difficult" to spend so long cooped up indoors, but feels it will be an opportunity to rethink the enormous scale and expense of the world's largest sports spectacle.

"I think the athletes will be spending their time here in Japan in extremely restricted conditions," he said.

"I think this is something that we need to understand, and not think of the athletes as being strong-willed or selfish.

"There was a feeling that the Olympics were becoming huge and extravagant. I believe we've been given an opportunity to rethink what the Olympics are about. I think that's where the Tokyo Games can be significant."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG