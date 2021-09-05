'Impossible' games a remarkable success

TOKYO • The successful staging of the Tokyo Paralympics during the Covid-19 pandemic was lauded as "remarkable" as records tumbled on the final day of track and field action.

International Paralympic Committee spokesman Craig Spence yesterday hailed "an amazing team effort" that had enabled the Games to take place and said the athletes' performances had been "out of this world".

"It's remarkable. There were doubts in the past two years when I thought these Games weren't going to happen," he added.

"A lot of people thought it was impossible to stage the Olympics and Paralympics during a pandemic. We took our inspiration from our athletes."

Despite closed-door venues, athletes have continued to perform. Britain's Hannah Cockroft won her seventh Paralympics gold in the T34 800m in 1min 48.99sec, obliterating her own Games record set in Rio de Janeiro by almost 12 seconds.

She crossed the line almost the length of the finishing straight ahead of compatriot Kare Adenegan and Alexa Halko of the United States, who took silver and bronze respectively. "I don't think it will ever sink in," said Cockroft, who won the T34 100m gold in Tokyo and seven in all. "Not many athletes get the privilege of doing this for 10 years or get to stand on the podium that many times."

American Nick Mayhugh said he wanted to be like his hero "Usain Bolt" after smashing his own world record set only the day before to take gold in the men's T37 200m in 21.91sec.

"I know I'll never be able to run 9.5 for the 100m, but I want to be the Usain Bolt of the Paralympics," the former footballer said.

"I want to be that standard for kids looking up and to know that even if you are disabled, there isn't a negative connotation to it.

"You set your own limits. You believe in yourself and you set your own barrier and surpass it. Usain Bolt did exactly that with me. He was my greatest inspiration so thank you to him."

Deng Peicheng upset Australian world-record holder James Turner to win the men's T36 100m gold in a new Paralympic record of 11.85sec, sparking wild celebrations.

The first tennis gold of a busy final day of action saw Australia's Dylan Alcott retaining his men's quad singles title after beating Dutchman Sam Schroder 7-6 (7-2), 6-1 in the final.

There was more success for Australia and Britain as the sprint canoeing programme concluded at the Sea Forest Waterway.

Australia's Curtis McGrath, who lost his legs when he trod on an improvised explosive device while serving in Afghanistan, won his second gold in the men's VL3 final.

Britain's Charlotte Henshaw and Laura Sugar also struck gold with victories in the women's KL2 and KL3 classes respectively.

The final 15 golds will be awarded today before the closing ceremony at the Olympic Stadium brings the curtain down on the Games.

