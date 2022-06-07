Imposing Angel looking for fourth win

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) IN THE ETHER has been threatening to open her winning account and will not have an easier task than this.

(7) SILK GARDEN found support but showed inexperience to finish seventh. She will know more about it.

(9) NELLIE BLY also attracted money last time but encountered problems. With blinkers over a shorter trip, she could make amends.

(2) RAISING A STORM is racing in new surroundings after a rest and could get into the reckoning.

RACE 2 (1,100M)

The jury is out on the United Express form line where (14) ORARARI GOLD (not fancied on debut) finished slightly ahead of (18) SECOND BREATH and (6) GIMME THE FLAME (ran second subsequently).

(5) FLOWERBOMB was runner-up on debut but is reported to have needed the outing.

(4) DAME TWINING showed good improvement last time with blinkers after a rest.

RACE 3 (1,100M)

(9) QUERULOUS, who races before this, is a horse to watch if she were to withdraw and run here.

(8) UNCLE TICKY BIRD showed plenty of speed when eased in the betting on debut. He finished fifth but was not far off and will know more about it.

(1) ETEEAY was backed on debut but never produced. Watch the newcomers.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(2) FULL GO, who finished second in his last two starts, is not going to Hollywood. But he should hold (4) GONE IN TIME, (13) MAGIC FLOWER (blinkers) and (15) TIMEINTHEWOODS. Magic Flower and Timeinthewoods found problems

. (14) THYMETOSHINE was not disgraced on debut and could get into the action.

RACE 5 (1,700M)

(1) PLATINUM SKY is now racing as a gelding after a short rest. On his run in the Sea Cottage Stakes, he will be hard to oppose. But he is conceding 10.5kg to (8) PRAIRIE FALCON and 3kg to (5) ANOTHER LEVEL, who needed his first run as a gelding. They could make a race of it.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) BEFORE THE DAWN beat (2) NAARAH by almost two lengths, (4) SEEMYVISION and (6) ROZARA (both by just over two lengths) in their last meeting.

(5) SWEET SENSATION was a few lengths off them but was reported coughing. On weight difference, it could get close all round.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(3) IMPOSING ANGEL is back over the minimum trip with blinkers. She could chalk up her fourth victory. Her stable companion (2) AURORA LIGHT will also wear blinkers and cannot be ignored.

(8) LOVE BITE is threatening for her second win and should be right there over this fast 1,000m.

(11) ALLEZ LES BLEU is running close-up and should not be far off again.

RACE 8 (1,100M)

(7) MISS MAGICIAN showed improvement with blinkers last time.

(3) MIDNIGHT BADGER is back on home ground and should be respected.

Stablemate (6) BLUE EYES needed his last run and could get into the money.

(8) ABALUS attracts money and could reward followers.

RACE 9 (1,100M)

(6) TAIKONAUT could be looking for further but has most scope for improvement. He could go in again.

(9) TRUST THE FIRE, who was runner-up in his last three starts, could chalk up a well-deserved second victory.

Stablemates (4) SKY GLITTER and (2) GLOBAL RANSOM disappointed last time but could do better.