Impey wins duel in 'dream come true'

BRIOUDE • South African Daryl Impey added an individual stage win to his Tour de France happy memories when he prevailed at the end of a long breakaway from St-Etienne yesterday.

The Mitchelton-Scott rider, who wore the race's yellow jersey for a couple of days in 2013, beat Belgian Tiesj Benoot in a two-man sprint after the duo went clear from the day's breakaway.

Slovenia's Jan Tratnik took third place, 10 seconds behind them as Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe retained the overall lead after 170.5km with the top guns enjoying an easy day on a bumpy stage nine.

Of his stage victory, Impey told broadcaster ITV 4: "That for me is something that was really missing from a Tour de France perspective.

"I have been in quite a few breakaways and to finally nail it today is a dream come true. It was a stage I'd marked out for a breakaway.

"It's a dream come true and it's so difficult at this level, but all the stars lined up today."

Compatriot Romain Bardet, a two-time podium finisher who has already lost considerable ground in the general classification, attacked in the Cote de St Just (3.6km at 7.2 per cent), 13km from the finish.

He was followed by Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk and Australian Richie Porte, but the trio were easily reined in by defending champion Geraint Thomas' Ineos team.

Following a hectic finale in Saturday's eighth stage which saw Frenchman Thibaut Pinot gain almost half a minute on the Welshman, there were no fireworks on Bastille Day.

A 15-man breakaway, featuring former Tour individual stage winners Tony Martin and Edvald Boasson Hagen, opened a gap of more than 10 minutes but none were a threat to Alaphilippe's overall lead.

Separately, a group of French members of parliament urged yesterday that the Tour be added to Unesco's world intangible cultural heritage list.

"The Tour de France, more than a national emblem, is a global myth," Philippe Folliot, a centrist deputy from the Tarn department, wrote on the Journal de Dimanche website in a piece signed by 54 politicians.

The MPs also pointed out that the Tour, one of the world's most popular sporting events, is "the only show of its kind in the world that is both popular and free".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS