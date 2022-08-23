Imperial Master all set to reign supreme again

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(7) GIMME THE FLAME comes from franked form and is maturing only now. She is the one to beat.

(2) SILK GARDEN appears her only serious threat but cannot afford to give start at the jump.

(4) BELTWAY has no franked form but can finish in top three.

(1) QUEEN THEODORA has been disappointing but needed her last run and could improve.

(9) LADY CHOCOLAT races in new surroundings and, with (11) HEARTLIGHT as well as (8) MEMORIAL DAY, could find minor money.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(2) WILLIAMTHEFIGHTER was beaten when a firm favourite last time but never recovered from a bad start. If he jumps on terms, he should be the one to beat.

(3) PENDRAGON was only 0.5 lengths behind him but should not turn the tables. Look for a big run from the only filly (14) DON'T TELL ASH - she is is on the up.

(8) FULL GO is running well and is paying for his keep. Could bank another cheque.

(4) FUTUREWOLFF is having his third run as a gelding and could make the money.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

Front runner (2) SUMMERLAND could show them a clean pair of heels and will be hard to catch.

(1) ARABIAN SKY appears the only serious threat and is hoping to chase her down.

(3) TREATY is not going to win but should make the trifecta. Others need to improve to feature.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

It could get close between (1) ATLANTIC CITY, (3) GLOBAL APPROACH and (4) SHIPS AT SEA on their recent meeting. Atlantic City finished 0.75 lengths in front of Ships At Sea with Global Approach a further 0.4 lengths adrift. Luck in running could be the decider.

Look for big improvement from (6) LORD TENNYSON - he is fast and could beat them all.

(10) THE MERCIFUL can improve more and make the quartet.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

The top-weighted (1) IMPERIAL MASTER is holding form and could chalk up win No. 4. However, (3) KING'S CRUSADE is meeting him on 2kg better terms for a head defeat in their February meeting. It could get tight.

(6) GREAT AFFAIR attracted money last time but was not striding out and could make amends.

(5) SNOW PALACE needs to produce on the day. Others could pop up.

RACE 6 (2,400M)

(3) ARLINGTON ACTION is running close-up and could come out tops in a competitive race.

(10) CRUSADE TO ROYALTY has a handy weight and receives 4.5kg from him. It could be enough. Recent maiden winner (4) MASTER OF COIN is having his third run as a gelding and could go on.

(1) ROMEO'S MAGIC has not been far back and could have a say.

New acquisition (2) ROYAL MAZARIN, as well as (5) FLAG BEARER (just off a maiden win) and (6) CAPE BOUQUET (fatigued last time) could feature.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(5) LAETITIA'S ANGEL is holding form and should be right there at the finish.

(7) BABY DONT HURT ME is 2kg better off and could get closer. Stable companion (6) VUITTON comes off a break and, with 4kg off her back, could win fresh.

(4) STORMY LASS is threatening for her second win and should make a race of it.

(2) CLEAN LIVING and (1) SPANISH SONG could make the quartet.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

Difficult race to end.

(7) THE GLIDING FISH was not disgraced in his post-maiden and has scope for improvement.

(4) LULU'S BOY is running well but could prefer the turn now.

(15) ROGER THE DODGER is in form and the blinkers had no adverse effect.

Stablemates (1) RIDGE TO REEF and (8) FUNKY MUSIC could pull it off.

(11) TWICE THE STORM improved in blinkers when opening his account and could go in again. Many others could pop up.