'Immortal' Peaty makes history

TOKYO • Adam Peaty labelled his achievement in becoming the first British swimmer to retain an Olympic title an "immortal moment" after claiming gold in the 100m breaststroke yesterday.

He lived up to his top billing by powering to the line in 57.37sec, ahead of Dutchman Arno Kamminga (58.00), the only other swimmer besides Peaty to ever go under 58 seconds. Italy's Nicolo Martinenghi took bronze in 58.33.

It is now seven years since Peaty was last beaten in the event, a run that includes his Rio 2016 win, when he broke the world record in the heats and again in the final.

"It doesn't matter what happens, these moments are immortal," the 26-year-old said. "I will take these moments for the rest of my life."

He has broken the world record five times in total and also won the 100m breaststroke at the past three world championships.

"I believe I've been given a gift and that's why in the last 25 metres I can find something no one else has got," he said. "I don't want this gift to be wasted."

His mother Caroline wrote on Twitter: "So glad that's over, blood pressure must be through the roof lol x Our house was so quiet, we couldn't breathe. We are beyond proud of [Adam] love you loads."

Looking exhausted but ecstatic, Peaty slapped the water in delight and bowed to the near-empty Tokyo Aquatic Centre when he climbed out of the pool.

"I don't think people at home will understand the amount that goes into this swim," he said. "You can lose in the last moment. It's like going for a promotion and trying to prove yourself in 56 seconds. You can easily lose it. I know the effort the team has put in."

He admitted he had found it hard to motivate himself over the past year and how it had been "hard to find that emotion" when competing without fans. He also said combining training with bringing up his son George, who was born in September, had been challenging.

"The 99.9 per cent of the time in the dark is for the 0.1 per cent of the time in the light," he said. "That's why I think no one deserves it more than me. That's not an arrogant thing, I just love what I do and I know how powerful sport can be."

He could compete in the mixed event on Thursday and is expected to feature in the men's 4x100m medley relay on Friday.

A formidable force in Peaty's way will be Caeleb Dressel, who kicked off his bid for up to seven Olympic titles by spearheading the United States to the 4x100m freestyle relay crown.

Zach Apple touched in 3min 8.97sec - the third-fastest time ever - after Dressel's powerful 47.26sec opening leg was followed by strong swims from Blake Pieroni and Bowen Becker. Italy (3:10.11) and Australia (3:10.22) took the minor placings.

The US, who have won 10 of the past 13 4x100m finals, were competing without Michael Phelps for the first time since the 2000 Sydney Games, and Dressel acknowledged they had a point to prove.

"It feels great," he said after picking up his first gold in Tokyo. "We knew we had a huge target on our back. I'd say we dominated that pretty well.

"We're never going to doubt ourselves... We had a couple of people rule us out and we're never going to take that."

In the morning's first final, Canada's Maggie MacNeil won the women's 100m fly in the third-fastest time ever to unseat Swedish defending champion and world record holder Sarah Sjostrom.

MacNeil delivered a stunning burst of speed over the final 50m to touch in 55.59sec and edge out China's Zhang Yufei (55.64) into second while Australia's Emma McKeon (55.72) took bronze.

