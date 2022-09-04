Illustrious imperious again, even after plan b

Illustrious literally got off on the wrong foot when the gates opened, but the hot favourite was able to salvage the situation where it mattered - at the business end.

Tim Fitzsimmons' speedy grey is at his best when he bowls along in front and takes no prisoners.

From a fair barrier No. 5 in the $70,000 Class 3 race over 1,200m at the all-Polytrack meeting on Saturday, he was widely expected to lead his 11 rivals on a merry chase.

But the script was thrown out the window when the $9 favourite was slow out of the gates.

The connections and his legion of backers gasped, holding their breath to see what the Top Echelon five-year-old would do next while I Am Sacred (Wong Chin Chuen) was the one who stepped up to take his customary role at the head of affairs.

Plan B for speed merchants who bomb their start is to let them glide through the pack towards the top end without spending too much petrol, since they are already on the backfoot.

Having a four-time Singapore champion jockey on the back also helps. Vlad Duric has mastered that skill down to a fine art.

By the 900m, Illustrious had snuck up on I Am Sacred's girth. Another 500m, he had swept past the tiring leader.

The earlier jittery moments were wiped off in one fell swoop. The almost white galloper nearly blotted his copybook, but was spared the blushes with yet another commanding win.

Songgong Hera (Simon Kok) boldly chipped away at the margin as he came vying for second place, but lost it by a nose to the fast-closing Quarter Back (Ibrahim Mamat), 11/4 lengths off the winner.

Fitzsimmons admitted to having his heart in his mouth for most of the 1min 11.4sec Illustrious took to run the 1,200m.