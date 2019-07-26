Ill Shirlene bags treble

Stricken by a persistent flu since last Monday (July 15), Shirlene Wong refused to let the bug get the better of her during the Schools National C Division tenpin bowling championships at Orchid Bowl in Orchid Country Club.

Her grit was rewarded as she led the Singapore Sports School (SSP) to a haul of three titles, with the latest two golds coming yesterday in the girls' quartet and all-events.

Despite nursing a sore throat, cough and fever which peaked at 39.5 deg C, Shirlene still competed in the singles last Monday and finished second with 1,142 pinfalls, in between Methodist Girls' School keglers Sophie Peng (1,168) and Clara Lee (1,131).

Shirlene, 14, said: "I was feeling cold and tired, and the fever was not going down even after seeing the doctor twice. I couldn't take my medicine while bowling so I decided to bowl with my fever for my first two events.

"I was standing by the side with a plastic bag after my second game because I felt like puking and only managed to pull through with the support of my teammates and family."

The national development squad bowler was one of 11 members of SSP's 21-strong team to fall sick with gastric flu and influenza.

Her quartet teammate, Jade Ooi added that most of the squad had to miss training sessions owing to medical leave.

Despite this, Shirlene, Jade, Ashley Lok and Jerlyn Lam combined for 4,190 pinfalls over six games, narrowly ahead of MGS (4,189).

Shirlene and Ashley had won the doubles (2,286) earlier this week.

There was some consolation for MGS as they claimed the overall girls' title with 15 points, ahead of SSP (21) and St Margaret's Secondary School (109).

MGS junior captain Danielle Tam was proud of her teammates. She said: "It was a really close fight with SSP yesterday and today, we fought back to emerge as champions."

For the boys, Mike Ong played a leading role as Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) clinched the overall title as well as the singles, quartet and all-events categories.

The 13-year-old, who won the all-events with 3,514 pinfalls and was part of the gold-winning quartet, said: "I am very proud to win my first medal with my school. I did not do too well for my singles (fourth place), but I told myself to do better and I played my part to come back in the doubles (third) and team event.

"It helped that my teammates and I were cheering each other on to meet our spares. For me, the comeback is always better than the setback."