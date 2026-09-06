Ilhan Fandi at the double as Lion City Sailors beat Tampines Rovers 2-0 in Community Shield

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Lion City Sailors celebrating after beating Tampines Rovers 2-0 to win the Community Shield at Jalan Besar Stadium on Sept 6.

SINGAPORE – After playing a pivotal role at the recent ASEAN Championship, Singapore forward Ilhan Fandi carried on from where he left off by bagging a brace in his debut for the Lion City Sailors as they beat Tampines Rovers 2-0 to lift the Community Shield on Sept 6.

The striker, who netted four goals in the Lions’ run to the semi-finals of the regional tournament, opened accounts in the 17th and 26th minutes of the curtain-raiser to the Singapore Premier League (SPL) season at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

The 23-year-old had joined two-time defending SPL champions Sailors from Thai League 1 side BG Pathum United in July on a two-year contract.

It marked his return to the league for the first time since 2022, when he played for Albirex Niigata – now known as FC Jurong – before spells in Belgium and Thailand.

On his bright start, Ilhan said: “It’s amazing (to be back playing in the SPL) because I haven’t felt this atmosphere in a long time.

“It’s a good way to get off to a great start with my new team, so just delighted but of course there’s a lot of room for improvement and I just can’t wait for what this season holds for us.”

Ilhan was among seven of the Sailors’ 11 new signings who started the game, which was attended by 3,865 fans, in what was also a rematch of last season’s Community Shield, which Tampines won 4-1.

And the Sailors made their early pressure count in the 17th minute, taking the lead after a slick passage of play from the back, which ended with Diogo Costa delivering a dangerous cross from the left and Ilhan reacting quickest to head home.

Forward Ilhan Fandi (right) scored a brace in his debut for the Lion City Sailors on Sept 6, 2026. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Nine minutes later, he was on the score sheet again.

A neat one-two between Farhan Zulkifli and Bart Ramselaar opened up space on the right, before the former whipped a cross into the box for Ilhan, whose effort ricocheted off the post before nestling in the back of the net.

Tampines had chances to reduce the deficit but came up short both times.

In the 33rd minute, Yuki Kobayashi did well to pick out Hide Higashikawa with a long ball from inside his own half.

With Sailors goalkeeper Victor Aznar Ussen out of position, Higashikawa, last season’s SPL Player of the Year, was dismayed to see his shot came off the post.

The Stags also came agonisingly close just before the break when Seiga Sumi saw his powerful 25m shot once more denied by the woodwork as the Sailors held on to seal their first silverware of the new season, which begins on Sept 11.

Sailors interim coach Varo Moreno was pleased with the winning start, especially after a challenging lead-up to the match.

The Spaniard, who was previously the assistant coach, took charge of the team on an interim basis after head coach and compatriot Jesus Casas was sacked just five days before the match.

He said: “With these players that we have, it’s easier to do whatever we want to do because they are so good.

“It was an ideal situation because of the preparation for the pre-season – the national team players came later – so it wasn’t easy but as we said, we are very professional and we tried our best.”

Despite the loss, Stags coach Nazri Nasir, who was appointed in July, is optimistic about the season ahead.

He said: “I’m very proud of my players. It’s a long season and we have four tournaments that we will be participating in but I believe in my players and I think we have a good squad.

“There are a lot of positives we can take away (from tonight). We played great football, we created a lot of chances, and looking ahead, it’s more of this kind of football that you’re going to see from Tampines Rovers.”

Tampines kick off their campaign against Balestier Khalsa on Sept 11, while the Sailors face Hougang United the day after.