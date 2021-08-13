Ignore the hate, says President

President Halimah Yacob has urged Singapore's Olympians to ignore the "harsh words" and "hateful comments" that were aimed at some of them during the recent Tokyo Games.

At a virtual meeting yesterday following the July 23 to Aug 8 Olympics, she urged them to channel the online negativity into motivation instead, and assured them that "you can be proud of yourself, regardless of what results you have achieved and what others say".

Team Singapore sent 23 athletes to Japan, with 17 of them appearing at the Olympics for the first time.