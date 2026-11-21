Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

If Singapore football is serious about building better players, parents must lead by example

Resources for young players are greater than ever, yet some parents’ antics push against this wave of positive change, says the writer.

Can you imagine an adult urging someone to “go in hard” and “break the legs” of an opponent? I think we can agree that it does not belong in football.

So imagine my horror when parents and coaches told me they had heard those words shouted from the sidelines at youth matches here, including at games involving children as young as 10.

This bad behaviour amongst parents – when emotions run high and spill over – may not be widespread but it happens. As The Straits Times reports, it exists in local grassroots competitions and cuts across sports, yet it is in football where the sight of such unsavoury antics frustrates me most .

Backed by the resources of the government-led Unleash The Roar! project, the opportunities, funding and platforms available to budding footballers are greater than they have ever been.

With this push, the number of youth football matches, too, are at unprecedented levels – with matches across the UTR's Singapore Youth League, Football Association of Singapore-organised Singapore Premier Youth League and private academy leaders JSSL available for players. The number of youth football clubs and academies has also steadily grown.

And yet the irony is that arguably the most important person in a young footballer’s life is pushing against this wave of positive change.

To put it plainly: Some parents simply have to do better.

Confusing their own children by “coaching” from the sidelines, hurling abuse at referees, lambasting fellow parents, and even making snide remarks to opposition players – some as young as eight – are example s not just of poor touchline etiquette. They point to a deeper problem with our sporting culture.

What children see and hear from their parents, on the touchline, in the stands and in the car ride home will shape how they understand competition, failure, authority and respect.

This is why t he environment we create around them matters.

If we are serious about building better footballers, parents have to lead by example . That can start with a key question the next time they bring their kid to a game: Am I behaving in a way that I would be proud to see my child copy?

We also need to ask who should be accountable for addressing and, hopefully , ultimately eradicating this issue, particularly when it is a problem that the relevant authorities already acknowledge exists.

Parents, coaches, clubs and administrators must all take responsibility as the push to produce better footballers, stronger teams and a healthier football culture moves along .

So stop yelling, and start supporting.

Or perhaps, just listen to the short, sharp, sound advice from English legend Gary Lineker who said in a viral clip that 99.9% of what parents say on the touch line is either wrong, damaging their children or instilling fear into their children.

“Just shut up. Shut up and let them play.”