Ice hockey-United States and Canada set up another women's world championship final

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FILE PHOTO: Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Ice Hockey - Women's Gold Medal Game - United States vs Canada - Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, Milan, Italy - February 19, 2026. Renata Fast of Canada in action with Kelly Pannek of United States REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Nov 15 - The United States and Canada will meet again in the women's ice hockey world championship final, after both sides comfortably won their semi-finals in Herning, Denmark on Sunday.

The Americans scored three times in 95 seconds to seal a 5-0 win over Finland in Sunday's first semi-final. The defending champions will play for a 12th title in their 25th consecutive final.

Canada advanced with a comfortable 3-0 win over Sweden. Sarah Fillier opened the scoring on a power play before Sarah Wozniewicz doubled the lead, and Emma Maltais added a third early in the final period. Sweden will face Finland for bronze.

Finland had early chances to open the scoring against the United States, but goals from Kelly Pannek and Alex Carpenter sent the Americans into the first intermission two goals ahead.

Caroline Harvey, Lacey Eden and captain Hilary Knight then struck in a 95-second burst late in the second period to put the result beyond doubt before the Americans saw out a scoreless third.

The United States have reached every final since the tournament began in 1990 and have won the title 11 times. They have faced Canada in every final except in 2019, when the Americans beat hosts Finland in a shootout. Canada, however, lead the all-time standings with 13 world titles.

"We expected a good fight from them. Finland is a fast team, they're skilled, and they're relentless the whole sixty," Harvey said. "We're hoping to carry the momentum into tomorrow, build on the good habits, and win a gold medal," she added.

"They were better in every area of the game but we gave our all, too bad we couldn't score on our chances. We put up a fight and I'm proud of our team," said Finland's Emma Nuutinen.

The final will be played on Monday in Herning. REUTERS