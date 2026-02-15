Ice hockey-Swiss forward Fiala ruled out of tournament

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Ice Hockey - Men's Preliminary Round - Group A - Canada vs Switzerland - Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, Milan, Italy - February 13, 2026. Kevin Fiala of Switzerland is stretchered off after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Mike Segar

MILAN, Feb 14 - Switzerland forward Kevin Fiala has undergone surgery after suffering an Olympic tournament-ending leg injury during Friday's game against Canada, his country's ice hockey federation said.

The Los Angeles Kings winger left the game with less than three minutes on the clock after Canadian forward Tom Wilson collided with him near the boards in the Swiss team's second group game of the men's ice hockey tournament which they lost 5-1.

The National Hockey League allowed its players to compete in the Games this year after a 12-year absence, but Fiala's injury could be a major issue for the Kings, for whom he was second in goals and assists behind teammate Adrian Kempe heading into the Olympic break.

"Hope it's a speedy recovery for Kevin. He's an unbelievable player, great teammate and obviously it sucks to see something happen like that, especially when you come to a tournament, been waiting for all your life in a tournament like this," said Kempe, who scored in Sweden's 5-3 win over Slovakia on Saturday.

The men's ice hockey tournament has been one of the main attractions in Milan, where NHL rivals-turned-teammates have brought a bigger spotlight to the event, for which the sport's global governing body applies stricter rules regarding hits and physical play.

"It's just a hockey play. I don't think there's anything dirty. Probably the hockey might be a little cleaner here," said Latvian Zemgus Girgensons, who plays for the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning.

"So I don't think that's anything to do with the Olympic tournament. It's just the way the hockey is, and I feel bad for him." REUTERS