Ice hockey-Russia absent from men's 2027 world championship groups

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June 9 - The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) did not include Russia in a list of teams taking part in the men's 2027 world championship on Monday, despite the governing body lifting its ban on the country last month.

Russia had been banned from IIHF competitions since 2022 following the invasion of Ukraine.

The IIHF council re-analysed Russia's reintegration in January but maintained the ban based on safety and security concerns. Russia's ice hockey federation appealed to the IIHF disciplinary board, which annulled the council's decision.

The IIHF then said Russia will not automatically be reintegrated and their eligibility in future competitions would be reviewed on an event-by-event basis.

The IIHF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The championship will be held in Germany from May 14-30 2027. Ukraine have been drawn in Group A and will play in the competition for the first time since 2007.

Russia have won the title 27 times with their most recent victory coming in 2014. REUTERS