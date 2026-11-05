Ice hockey-France pulls out of para World Championship over scheduled Russia fixture

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Nov 5 - France has withdrawn its national para hockey team from next month’s World Championship in Mexico, the country's ice hockey federation (FFHG) said on Thursday, joining a growing boycott over the reinstatement of Russian teams into the sport.

The FFHG cancelled its participation in the December 8 to 13 event after World Para Ice Hockey (WPIH) scheduled a match against Russia. The French body cited the heavy toll on its athletes and said conditions could not guarantee the tournament's proper running.

It also warned that Russia's return could jeopardise the French women’s team’s participation in the 2027 Top Division World Championship.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) last week overturned the International Ice Hockey Federation's (IIHF) 2022 ban on Russia, defending its decision on Thursday on legal grounds. The IIHF has voiced its disagreement with the CAS decision, warning of severe logistical and sporting challenges.

Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Latvia and the Czech Republic have refused to play Russia, and Canada has barred Russian and Belarusian teams from the World Junior Championship in Alberta.

The WPIH did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. REUTERS