Straitstimes.com header logo

Ice hockey-Canada's injured captain Crosby not in lineup for gold medal game

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Ice Hockey - Men's Preliminary Round - Group A - Canada vs France - Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, Milan, Italy - February 15, 2026. Sidney Crosby of Canada REUTERS/David W Cerny

Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Ice Hockey - Men's Preliminary Round - Group A - Canada vs France - Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, Milan, Italy - February 15, 2026. Sidney Crosby of Canada REUTERS/David W Cerny

Google Preferred Source badge

MILAN, Feb 22 - Canada's captain Sidney Crosby was not in the lineup for Sunday's Olympic men's ice hockey gold medal game against the U.S. after suffering an injury during the quarter-finals.

Forward Crosby left Canada's quarter-final injured on Wednesday and sat out Friday's semi-final.

Crosby, 38, was the architect behind one of Canada's greatest Olympic moments when he scored the overtime goal against the U.S. to secure gold on home ice at Vancouver 2010.

Regarded as a national hero in Canada, "Sid the Kid" also led his country to the top of the podium in 2014.

Canada face the U.S. later on Sunday at Santagiulia arena. REUTERS

See more on

Canada

Hockey

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.