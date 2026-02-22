Ice hockey-Canada's injured captain Crosby not in lineup for gold medal game

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MILAN, Feb 22 - Canada's captain Sidney Crosby was not in the lineup for Sunday's Olympic men's ice hockey gold medal game against the U.S. after suffering an injury during the quarter-finals.

Forward Crosby left Canada's quarter-final injured on Wednesday and sat out Friday's semi-final.

Crosby, 38, was the architect behind one of Canada's greatest Olympic moments when he scored the overtime goal against the U.S. to secure gold on home ice at Vancouver 2010.

Regarded as a national hero in Canada, "Sid the Kid" also led his country to the top of the podium in 2014.

Canada face the U.S. later on Sunday at Santagiulia arena. REUTERS