Ice hockey-Canada captain Crosby not ruled out of tournament, coach says

MILAN, Feb 19 - Canada captain Sidney Crosby has not been ruled out of the men's Olympic tournament, coach Jon Cooper said on Thursday, after the twice gold medallist left their quarter-final game injured.

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain went off the ice gingerly in the second period of Canada's overtime win over the Czech Republic at Santagiulia arena on Wednesday, after colliding with Czech defenceman Radko Gudas.

"Sid is by no means ruled out of the tournament," Cooper told reporters. "We are not going to put anybody in harm’s way, but if he can play he will, and we will know more in 24 hours. He’s not been ruled out."

Canada face Finland in the semi-finals on Friday. REUTERS