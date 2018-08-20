Ice-cream lover Aliqqa may melt hearts

JAKARTA • Like any other nine-year-old, Indonesian skateboarder Aliqqa Noverry has a fondness for ice cream but, to her, the sweet treat is what spinach is to Popeye the Sailor.

Aliqqa, who is set to melt hearts at the Asian Games as the youngest competitor at this year's event in Jakarta, loves nothing better than to rip into jumps at breakneck speed with her pigtails billowing behind her.

"I like all the tricks and going so fast - that's the fun part," the pint-sized adrenaline junkie told AFP.

"My family support me, but they're also very surprised knowing that I'm the youngest athlete here," added the 1.3m girl, who has been skating for only two years.

"Being the youngest makes me a little nervous but also more motivated. My friends think it's a bit unfair that I get to skip school."

Clearly nine is the new 16, especially in the sport of skateboarding, which is making its Games debut and will be included in the Olympics for the first time at Tokyo 2020.

Coolly fist-bumping the bigger boarders at her local skate park on the outskirts of Jakarta, Aliqqa stops shredding to observe the call to prayer from the local mosque.

"I would like to skate in Tokyo," Aliqqa, who could potentially come up against Japan's skateboarding Tinkerbell, Sky Brown, in two years' time, said.

"I want to get as much experience as possible from lots of different Games."

Her proud mother, Nin Hardi, admits to being scared witless while watching her daughter skate with boys almost twice her size.

"Of course I worry," she said. "That's why I never leave her alone and always go with her for practice."

Aliqqa does, however, have a secret weapon in her quest for Games gold - ice cream.

"If she gets ice cream, she's all pumped up," said Nin, who has hired a coach to teach her daughter the correct techniques to help reduce the chance of injury.

As she prepares to make Games history, Aliqqa admits that the bumps and scrapes are the worst part of her favourite hobby.

"I don't like the injuries," she said. "I twisted my ankle badly once and I couldn't walk for five days. I can get a bit traumatised by a trick if it injures me."

Yudi Toengkagie, Aliqqa's coach, has backed his young prodigy to do well at the Games.

"At times, she can be a bit moody," he said. "But, if she's in a good mood, she's full of beans and never gives up despite being so little."

