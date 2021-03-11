ICC CEO Sawhney sent 'on leave'

NEW DELHI • The International Cricket Council (ICC) has put its chief executive Manu Sawhney on leave after an investigation by an independent audit firm revealed adverse findings over his style of working.

Sawhney, a Singaporean, has been in the post for less than two years.

With a year of his contract still to run, the move follows a review of his actions and management conduct by business consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.

ESPN cricinfo said that "the move does not yet signal a permanent exit, though those with knowledge of the review and its findings believe that any return to the role looks unlikely".

An ICC spokesman confirmed to Reuters that Sawhney had not been coming to the office, and that a process has been initiated to deal with the matter.

His name was missing from the ICC's statement yesterday confirming the switch of the World Test Championship venue to Southampton.

The Dubai-based ICC instead quoted Australian Geoff Allardice, the general manager of cricket, in its statement.

An internal probe was conducted last month and an anonymous survey revealed problems with his style of working, media reports said.

Sawhney took over from Australian Geoff Richardson as chief executive in April 2019 as the ICC wanted to use his experience to further boost its TV revenues.

The 56-year-old previously ran the ESPN Star Sports network, which had major cricket deals, as managing director. He was the non-executive director and member of the audit committee of English Premier League football giants Manchester United.

He was also the former chief executive officer of the Singapore Sports Hub.

He resigned as head of the $1.33-billion sports and entertainment complex in May 2017 following an internal complaint about his management style. But after an investigation, the board found that the claims warranted no further action.

