ICC aims to avoid clashes for men's, women's fixtures

LONDON • The International Cricket Council (ICC) plans to work in the future on the men's and women's calendars to avoid fixture clashes that can undermine events like the women's World Cup, chief executive Geoff Allardice said on Monday.

The tournament, which begins in New Zealand on Friday, clashes with three major men's series - Pakistan v Australia, India v Sri Lanka and England v West Indies.

The overlap of Tests is likely to draw eyeballs away from the women's event, so Allardice hopes there can be better scheduling in the future, although he admitted it was easier said than done.

"Complementary fixtures between men's and women's events is something, in an ideal world, that we would love to have greater control over in terms of making sure there's quality cricket on most days of the year," the 54-year-old Australian said.

"But in practice, issues on the ground in each country make that a challenge. Even Pakistan-Australia fixtures have moved by a day or two, as different arrangements come into force, so I don't think it'll impact interest in the women's World Cup.

"But the way the men's calendar and the women's calendar interact is something we're trying to work around a lot more closely in the future."

Allardice, who hailed the 2017 World Cup in England as a watershed moment for the women's game for its attendance and overall audience figures, said he was not worried about a potential dip in the latest edition.

Stadiums will be limited to 10 per cent capacity for the opening stage of the tournament, while matches will be broadcast early in the morning in Asia, particularly the Indian subcontinent, where the sport is most popular.

"Attendance is going to be a little bit challenging with limitations. Hopefully, we'll have the opportunity to get more people into the ground as the tournament unfolds," Allardice said.

In the event of a Covid-19 outbreak, the matches will go ahead with as little as nine players in each side, but it is hoped that the situation will not become so dire.

"It was something that we had to do over the last few months since the Omicron outbreak. Almost all of our tournaments, we have been challenged with the number of all players being unavailable due to isolation for positive Covid tests," Allardice said.

"The bottom line is we want 11 versus 11. We have got squads of 15, I think all the teams are travelling with some extra reserve players as well, as a contingency."

REUTERS