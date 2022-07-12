Ibrahim gets on the board early

When you come up short in the first two of three tasks the boss gave you, two outcomes await you in the last one.

You buck up and ace it, or the two earlier failures drag you down further. You sink or swim.

Just-licensed apprentice jockey Ibrahim Mamat may be too new to fully grasp those concepts, but fair play to him, he took the first option.

At only the second race meeting of his fledgling career, he was supported with three handy rides by his master Michael Clements, Tom Cat, Top Knight, a triple-Group 1 winner no less, and Paletas.

The 2020 Singapore champion trainer is among those who believe good jockeys do not learn on slow horses.

But, by the last ride on Paletas in the Class 4 race (1,200m), Ibrahim was still a "maiden". Both Tom Cat and Top Knight finished unplaced.

The placid Clements rarely gives his riders a spray. A slipped saddle on the fast-closing Tom Cat was not Ibrahim's fault, anyway.

But the young Ibrahim, who is nicknamed Alex at Kranji, was not looking in the rear-view mirror.

He still had one life left, his best chance Paletas. The rest is history.

The ride did not look too pretty when he went round the cape early. But the Iffraaj five-year-old and his tenderfoot pilot never buckled under pressure.

Paletas saluted by 21/2 lengths from Zygarde (A'Isisuhairi Kasim).

"I watched replays of Paletas' last runs and also spoke to Shafrizal (Saleh) who knows him well. He told me the horse was a little bit lazy and you had to wake him up and he will run on," said Ibrahim.

"I did that at the 600m, but it's only in the last 100m that I knew I had my first win. I'm so happy."

He admitted to earlier rides that ran counter to his mounts' best patterns, but he just put them down to inexperience.

"Tom Cat travelled well. At the 600m, he wanted to take off, but I held him too much and the saddle slipped at the 400m," he said.

"I'm still learning, and it was the same with Top Knight. I wasn't used to the 2,000m distance.

"I was at the back, but I was too late to 'start' the horse at the 500m. I don't know the horse, I don't know if he's got the power.

"I got a response but in the straight, he was not comfortable."

Ibrahim, for one, has always felt at home around horses.

While a family outing is the movies or a picnic for most anywhere else, in horse-mad Kelantan, Ibrahim rode ponies with his parents and two brothers.

The elder one, Shalih, is an ex-syce with Cliff Brown and was the one who found him a job with Clements while younger brother, Hud, is a track rider for Clements.

Far from home, he has found the same kindred spirit, but more for friendship and guidance.

"Shafrizal, Harry Kasim, Saifudin Ismail, Vlad Duric, Ronnie Stewart, Jake Bayliss all teach me," he said.

"But my favourite jockey is Manoel Nunes. He's always winning and trying his best on every horse."

It is a big role model to look up to. But Clements has no doubt his new lad can go far.

"Ibrahim listens. When Shafrizal gave him pointers about Paletas, he took note of everything and executed the ride very well," he said.

"I was happy with their position in the race, albeit they were a touch wide. Such things will come with more riding experience.

"He rode the horse hands and heels to the line.

"As much as we have confidence in him, he needs to get more exposure and more rides. We have to ensure he does things correctly in the next couple of weeks before he can take outside rides.

"If he's a quick learner, he will get there eventually."

Clements has booked Ibrahim on two of his runners this Sunday, debutant Fighter and Absolute Radiance.