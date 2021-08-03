'I wouldn't have won without coffee'

TOKYO • Dutch runner Sifan Hassan yesterday took a first, giant step in her bid for an unprecedented Olympic treble when she sprinted to gold in the 5,000m - but admitted she had been "so scared".

The Ethiopian-born 28-year-old produced a devastating final-lap sprint to time 14min 36.79sec. Her victory was all the more remarkable given she had competed, and fallen, in the 1,500m heats earlier in the day.

Kenya's two-time world champion Hellen Obiri claimed the silver in 14:38.36, with Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay taking bronze in 14:38.87.

The slow-paced race ended with an almighty bang that perfectly suited Hassan's explosive finishing skills.

Despite expending a lot of energy after falling at the bell of her 1,500m heat and having to claw back a huge gap to qualify for the semi-finals, everything fell into place in the 5,000m final - with the help of a caffeine boost.

"When I fell down and had to jump up, I felt like I was using so much energy," she said. "I couldn't believe the feelings in my legs. All the energy seemed to leave me.

"Before the race, I didn't even care. I was so tired. Without coffee, I would never be Olympic champion. I needed all the caffeine. I was so scared I wasn't going to do it."

Hassan arrived in Tokyo aiming not just for the 5,000m, but also the 1,500m and 10,000m in an unprecedented tilt at middle-distance dominance.

She became the first athlete to achieve the 1,500m and 10,000m double at the 2019 world championships in Doha, an astonishing display given that it coincided with a four-year doping ban handed down to her then-coach Alberto Salazar, the head of the now-disbanded and Nike-funded Oregon Project.

The 5,000m in Tokyo had promised to be a potential banana skin, with the entry list featuring five of the world's 10 fastest-ever runners over the distance, including Tsegay, Ejgayehu Taye and Senbere Teferi, Obiri and Agnes Tirop.

But when Hassan hit the front with 250 metres to go, no one could match her startling sprint finish to cap an incredible day's running.

Elsewhere, Valarie Allman gave the United States their first track and field gold as she threw 68.98m to win the women's discus.

Puerto Rican hurdler Jasmine Camacho-Quinn continued her top form, delivering the first Olympic athletics gold for her country by winning the women's 100m hurdles final in 12.37sec, a day after she broke the Games record in the semi-finals.

Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco won the men's 3,000m steeplechase title in a time of 8:08.90, while Greek Miltiadis Tentoglou left it late to win the men's long jump gold.

The European champion leapt a best of 8.41m on his sixth and final attempt to snatch the victory.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS, XINHUA