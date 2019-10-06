'I wanted world title so much'

DOHA • Dalilah Muhammad had no idea whether she had even won when she crossed the finish line on Friday night at a rare packed house at Khalifa International Stadium.

She had to look at the scoreboard to learn the results, she said, and it was only then that she realised what she had accomplished.

The American, 29, had not only won the women's 400m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Doha but she had also broken her own world record with a time of 52.16sec.

"It feels good to have it come together when it matters most," she said. "I just wanted the world title so much but to break the world record again is fantastic.

"I just decided to go for it from the start... It hasn't really sunk in yet but it feels good."

She held off Sydney McLaughlin, her young compatriot, in the final metres to eclipse her previous best time set in July at the United States championships by four hundredths of a second.

The 20-year-old McLaughlin's 52.23sec was a personal best and the second-fastest time ever.

It has been an eventful couple of months for Olympic champion Muhammad.

A few weeks after July's run, she was soundly defeated by McLaughlin in Zurich.

She returned to California, where she lives and trains, and acknowledged that she was struggling with her mental approach ahead of the world championships.

The world mark had been on her mind for so long, she said, and she was wondering what she could find to motivate herself.

If nothing else, she wanted to claim her first world title after finishing second in 2013 and 2017.

And there was the looming threat posed by McLaughlin, who may have more pure speed and appears to be the future of the event.

On Friday, though, Muhammad showed that the future is not now, even as she continued to dismiss the rivalry between her and McLaughlin. "I don't focus on Sydney or anyone else in the field," she said. "I just try to focus on me and the finish line."

The duo were the clear class of the field. Rushell Clayton of Jamaica finished third in 53.74sec.

On a night of high drama, the biggest roar was reserved for Qatari high jumper Mutaz Barshim.

The 28-year-old had the home fans on their feet after a roller-coaster competition that saw him clinch victory with a jump of 2.37m.

His gold medal came after he had flirted with elimination at 2.33m, before clearing the bar on his third and final attempt.

Two Russians competing under the Authorised Neutral Athlete banner, Mikhail Akimenko and Ilya Ivanyuk, won silver and bronze after clearing 2.35m

Barshim said: "For me, it was just a dream, amazing. I was not 100 per cent ready but when I came and saw all those people cheering for me, even if I was dying, if they take me in a wheelchair or ambulance, I would do everything I can."

In the men's 400m, Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas surged to an emotional victory which he dedicated to his country as it attempts to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Dorian.

He said: "I got a lot of messages from people back home. They told me to do my best.

"I wanted to give them a bit more than my best. I wanted to be a world champion."

Gardiner won in 43.48sec, ahead of Colombia's Anthony Zambrano (44.15sec). American Fred Kerley was third in 44.17sec.

The men's 3,000m steeplechase saw a nail-biting finale, with Conselsius Kipruto of Kenya just pipping Ethiopian rival Lameche Girma at the line in 8min 01.35sec.

