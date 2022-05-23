I gave my all, says Loh after defeat

Once again, the gold medal was within Loh Kean Yew's grasp. Three years after missing out at the Philippines SEA Games, the shuttler found himself one step from winning Singapore's first men's singles title in almost four decades.

And once again, Loh saw his golden chance slipping from him yesterday as the 24-year-old was beaten 21-13, 21-13 by Thai world No. 18 Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the final at the Bac Giang Gymnasium.

With both players tied at one win apiece in previous encounters, world champion Loh - who is ranked 10th in the world - had appeared to be the favourite to clinch the gold after dispatching local hero Nguyen Tien Minh in a thrilling semi-final on Saturday.

But Kunlavut's superior net play and an error-ridden game by Loh gave his rival the victory, and the coveted gold.

A weary Loh said yesterday: "I tried to overcome my tiredness and fatigue and I still gave my all and fought all the way till the end.

"I'm a bit disappointed. Definitely I think I can play better than this but I've been feeling quite tired. It's been a good run and it's time for a little break then back to training after.

"It's more of fatigue... the opponent is also tired but it's just how we manage it and he managed it better than I did."

Loh has had a busy month which began with the Thomas Cup finals in Bangkok on May 8, though the Singapore men's team exited in the group stage.

At the Hanoi SEA Games, he endured a testing 80-minute semi-final against world No. 69 Minh and Loh admitted he was very tired after that game.

And the fatigue showed on the court yesterday, as Loh was put to work by his 21-year-old opponent Kunlavut, who sent the Singaporean scrambling on numerous occasions with his precise shots and brilliant net play.

National singles head coach Kelvin Ho attributed Loh's costly unforced errors to fatigue and a dip in concentration.