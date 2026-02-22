I finally won in front of you: Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul tells crying mum after home LPGA victory

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

PATTAYA – World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand finally won her home event, the Honda LPGA Thailand, after edging out Japan’s 30th-ranked Chisato Iwai by one stroke in front of raucous home support at the Siam Country Club’s Old Course on Feb 22.

Carding a four-under 68 on the final day, Thitikul’s 24-under 264 total was enough for her to pip Iwai (66) as she bagged the trophy and US$270,000 (S$342,500) prize money.

But what was priceless was being able to win in front of her friends and family, with Thitikul having mentioned that the US$1.8 million event in Pattaya is the only one on the LPGA Tour that her mother is able to attend.

“My mum just came up to me when I finished 18 and she cried a lot, and then I told her, I finally won the tournament in front of you,” said Thitikul, who had finished runner-up once and third twice in previous editions.

“Like you were here with me. So she’s just really emotional. Made me emotional, too.”

Asked how the win would rank among her achievements, the eight-time LPGA winner said: “I would rate it A triple-plus. I know it’s not as big as the Majors, but winning in my home country means so much to me – sometimes even more than a Major.”

Iwai, who was in a three-way tie for third coming into the final round, applied late pressure after rolling in her second eagle of the day on the par-five 10th. But she could not overhaul the leader and was in tears after missing a birdie on the final hole.

But the 23-year-old Japanese said her Thai outing has fuelled her belief for the season, adding: “I get more confidence and then trust my instincts, trust myself. It’s going to be fun this season.”

While South Korea’s Kim Hyo-joo, who was second after the third round, finished on 266, just a shot behind Iwai, the 30-year-old noted that her improved shot distance was the “most important thing”.

“I trained really hard during the winter,” the world No. 9, who carded a final-round 68, said via a translator. “My (shot) length definitely grew. My hits went further and that was able to come out. So I think the season will be meaningful.”

Her compatriot Lee So-mi, the first-round leader, finished fourth on 21-under 267 after closing with a 68.

New Zealand’s former world No. 1 Lydia Ko also signed for a 68 to tie for fifth with Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen, who carded the lowest round of the day with a 63 as both finished on 20-under 268.

Ko is the defending champion of the next LPGA Tour event – the Feb 26-March 1 HSBC Women’s World Championship at the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, where nine of the world’s top 10 players will be vying for honours at the US$3 million tournament. AFP