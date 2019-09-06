I don't want just 15min of fame: Ruiz

DIRIYAH (Saudi Arabia) • Heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr promised on Wednesday that history would repeat itself when he takes on Anthony Joshua in December's rematch in Saudi Arabia.

The Mexican-American boxer, 29, goes into the bout trying to defend the IBF, WBA and WBO titles he sensationally seized from 29-year-old British fighter Joshua in New York in June.

"Two big heavyweights punching each other in the face, it's going to be exciting," Ruiz said at a media event near the Saudi capital Riyadh ahead of the "Clash on the Dunes".

"I know Anthony Joshua is coming hard and strong. He's more hungry, he wants his belts back. He's preparing hard, but so am I.

"The hunger still remains. I don't want 15 minutes of fame. I want it to last. I want a generation. I want to be a champion for more years.

"I'm going to keep those belts. Dec 7, I'm going to make another history and I'm going to win here in the same fashion that I won (on) June 1."

The bout will take place in Diriyah on the outskirts of Riyadh - a dramatic contrast to the iconic Madison Square Garden which hosted the first fight that ended in a seventh-round stoppage.

"I was up against a good challenger. Andy is champion now. That will last until Dec 7 when he puts his titles in the air," said Joshua, who was knocked down four times in the June bout.

"Being a champion is more than the belts. It's about a championship mindset. The belts will go up in the air and we will fight for them again.

"Two warriors to go war and the best man will walk out victorious."

The event is mired in controversy, as the Saudis have faced intense diplomatic fallout over last year's murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul.

The rulers have utilised sport as a tool to try and soften their international image and to provide a showcase, they claim, for reforms inside the oil-rich state.

In February, they hosted a first European Tour golf event which was won by former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson. In July, British boxer Amir Khan won the WBC international welterweight title with a fourth-round stoppage of Australian Billy Dib in Jeddah.

