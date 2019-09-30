I did nothing wrong: Coleman

DOHA • Christian Coleman hit back at sprinting legend Michael Johnson on Saturday after powering to a brilliant 100m victory at the World Athletics Championships.

The American earned his first major outdoor title, clocking a personal best of 9.76sec - the fastest time in the world this year - at the Khalifa Stadium in Qatar, cementing his status as the man to beat at next year's Tokyo Olympics.

In the eyes of Johnson, however, Coleman has already forfeited the right to be the figurehead of track and field, and the heir apparent to the retired Usain Bolt, after the missed drug test controversy that marred his build-up to the event.

He missed three drug tests in a one-year period that could have resulted in a two-year ban. But the United States Anti-Doping Association dropped its charges and cleared him to compete because of a rule that called for one of those missed tests to be backdated outside the one-year period.

However, Johnson told the BBC last week that as a result of Coleman escaping a sanction over a technical loophole, it "completely disqualifies him, at this point, from ever being that face of the sport".

He added: "This will follow him, as it should... Christian was being touted to replace Usain Bolt as the big star of the sport.

"I don't think that will happen now. Fans of athletics don't have any tolerance at this point for any sort of doping infraction."

Coleman, however, was unfazed by the four-time Olympic champion's comments, insisting afterwards he was "a model citizen".

"Michael Johnson doesn't pay my bills or sign my cheques," he said. "So I don't really care what he has to say. You're insinuating that something happened - and, at the end of the day, I did nothing wrong.

"Some people aren't interested in the truth, they're just putting out stories hating on a young black kid just living the dream. I have no idea why they would want to do that."

Yusuke Suzuki delivered Japan's first world title in the men's 50km walk in 4:04:20, while Portuguese runner-up Joao Vieira, 43, became the oldest male medallist in the history of the championships in 4:04:59.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES