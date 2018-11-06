I couldn't sit or stand: Lee

Two weeks ago, mixed martial arts (MMA) champion Angela Lee was training when she "strained something" in her back.

The 22-year-old Hawaii resident tried to shrug it off with rest and massage, but it did not work.

"The pain increased to the point where I couldn't even sit or stand," said the One Championship atomweight (47.7-52.2kg) champion, who fights in Singapore colours, in a Facebook post yesterday.

"There was a sharp, shooting pain in my lower back and it radiated all the way to my toes."

An MRI revealed that she had a cracked disc in her back - a condition called a bulging disc - which causes pressure on the nerves, according to Lee.

The undefeated fighter cited the injury as the reason for withdrawing from Friday's One: Heart of the Lion event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. She had been due to face China's Xiong Jing Nan for the women's strawweight (52.3-56.7kg) title.

In a separate Facebook post yesterday, One's chairman and chief executive officer Chatri Sityodtong said: "I am bummed to announce that our medical team has deemed Angela Lee unfit to compete at One: Heart of the Lion this Friday...

"She suffered a serious back injury in training last week and badly herniated a spinal disc; she was unable to walk just a few days ago.

LIVE TO FIGHT ANOTHER DAY As hard as it was to accept... This was the smart thing to do in order to preserve my health and career. I will heal from this. ANGELA LEE, One Championship atomweight champion, is trying to look on the bright side of things.

"Doctors suspect that the injury originally happened last year when Angela's car flipped five times on the highway in her near-death accident.

"If it was up to her, she would still compete... even if it meant walking into the cage on crutches. In fact, she is still insisting on competing."

Lee revealed that she had initially kept the news from her father and coach Ken, who contacted One after Lee told him about the injury.

She said: "As hard as it was to accept their decision (for me to withdraw), I know that this was the smart thing to do in order to preserve my health and career. I will heal from this. I will be back."

On Nov 7 last year, Lee crashed her car while driving to an early morning training session in Hawaii, forcing her to pull out of the Singapore fight night scheduled for Nov 24.

But she returned to the cage in May this year and retained her title at the Indoor Stadium against Japan's Mei Yamaguchi.

"I think the well-being of athletes for any sport, not just MMA, is paramount," said fan Chee Wei Teck, who attended the November event last year. "If the medical team deems her unfit for the coming fight, it's best for her to rest.

"As much as I am disappointed that Angela's fight with Xiong Jing Nan will not happen on Nov 9, I will still be there with friends to support the other athletes."

While Lee's fans will miss seeing her in action this Friday, they can still catch her younger brother, Christian, who will take on Japanese Kazuki Tokudome in a 73kg catchweight bout.

It is a new co-main event on the card, with both athletes stepping in at short notice.

Bantamweight champion Bibiano Fernandes' unification rematch with interim bantamweight champion Kevin Belingon is now the main event.