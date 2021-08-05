I believe Vinesh can win gold medal: Ritu Phogat

After the disappointment of having to forfeit her quarter-final bout during her Olympic debut at Rio 2016 due to injury, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat is primed to go further this time as one of the favourites in Tokyo.

Having claimed both the Commonwealth and Asian Games gold medals since Rio, Vinesh kicks off her Tokyo 2020 campaign in the women's 53kg freestyle quarter-final against Sweden's Sofia Mattson today, and the 26-year-old will have a familiar face cheering her on here in Singapore.

One Championship mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Ritu Phogat, who is Vinesh's cousin, had initially aimed to compete alongside Vinesh at the Tokyo Games, but decided to make the switch to MMA in 2019.

The Phogats come from a famous wrestling clan in India, with Ritu's father Mahavir and two of her sisters the subjects of the movie Dangal, which tells the story of how the former wrestler raised his daughters to become Commonwealth champions.

And Ritu, 27, will now be cheering on her cousin, who is also trained by Mahavir, in her bid to become India's first female Olympic gold medallist in wrestling.

She said: "The whole country, not just I, is hoping that Vinesh brings home the gold medal this time. I have faith that she will bring it back."

And fresh off her recent win against Lin Heqin in the One: Battleground event last Friday, Ritu will also be taking this chance to catch all the wrestling action at the Olympics, besides her cousin's match.

When asked if she had a message for Vinesh, Ritu said: "I want to tell her to enjoy the journey because she has been working so hard for it.

"Everyone is rooting for you to win the match this time round."