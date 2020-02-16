I am here to stay, says Semenya

JOHANNESBURG • South Africa's two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya beat seven high school athletes on Friday in a 300m race, her first outing since being barred last July from her favourite event.

"I am here to stay," stressed the media-shy 29-year-old after winning over the novel distance at the University of Johannesburg. "Track and field, you will still see my face. That is all I can say for now."

She won in 36.78sec, with Taylor Bieldt (37.22) second and Kirsten Ahrems (38.36) third.

The organisers of the invitation race said it was designed to give young athletes "a chance to watch, learn and be inspired by stars like Caster Semenya".

She won the 2012 and 2016 Olympic golds and three world titles over 800m, but can no longer compete at that distance because of a testosterone-related ruling.

World Athletics banned Semenya and other differences of sexual development (DSD) athletes from races between 400m and a mile, unless they take testosterone-reducing drugs.

Semenya, who became a world champion for the first time in 2009 aged 18, refused to comply with the ruling and lost a legal battle to have it overturned.

The World Athletics decision came after some international rivals of Semenya repeatedly complained that the South African had an unfair advantage over them.

She could not defend her world crown in Qatar last year because of the International Association of Athletics Federations (now World Athletics) ruling and will also miss the Tokyo Olympics this year unless she changes her mind and takes medication.

Semenya plans to make her debut as a footballer this year, having signed for the Johannesburg-based JVW club, which is owned by South African female football legend Janine van Wyk. The star athlete trained with the club last year but could not play because she was signed after the registration deadline.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE