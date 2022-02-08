I absolutely feel I need the quad axel, says Hanyu

BEIJING • The Russians may have won figure skating's first gold medal at the Beijing Games but the most anticipated event yesterday was at the nearby training rink, where Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu, at long last, made his first appearance for a practice session.

Touching down a day earlier in the Chinese capital after leaving fans guessing over his whereabouts, the two-time Olympic champion drew a mob of press and photographers, many not allowed in due to capacity restrictions in the coronavirus-distanced Games.

Despite the rivalry between Japan and China, Hanyu is extremely popular with Chinese fans. His arrival was a top-trending topic on Weibo, with at least 220 million views of hashtags relating to him.

Hanyu, masked and wearing a white Team Japan top, glided on the ice as photographers lining the entire length of the rink pointed their lenses and journalists scribbled in their notebooks.

Shedding his top after a few minutes, the star skater, nicknamed the "Ice Prince", warmed up with spins and triple jumps, sharing the ice with five others, including compatriot Shoma Uno.

As the score to his free skate programme played at his turn, Hanyu attempted the fabled quadruple axel - which has never been done in competition owing to its difficulty - and fell on the ice.

Determined to conquer the quad axel, or 4A, Hanyu said yesterday he had focused much of his training since his last competition in late December on the jump.

"There was some nervousness (initially), but in the end, I think I was able to concentrate and practise," Hanyu added after the 30-minute session.

The 27-year-old has attempted the 4A several times but has yet to nail it.

"I'm keeping at it, feeling how difficult it is. But it's a goal that I just have to achieve... For me, to go higher at the Olympics, (the 4A) is something that I absolutely feel I need," he said of the jump, which no other skater will attempt here.

Hanyu won a second gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018 and will break a near-century record of a third consecutive Olympic title if he wins again.

The late Gillis Grafstrom was the last skater to win three consecutive Olympic golds in men's figure skating (1920, 1924, 1928).

Italian Matteo Rizzo, who was also on the rink, said the media circus was part of the routine when Hanyu was in the mix.

"We all knew it beforehand," he added. "We're used to it."

Hanyu will be skating on a different rink today, when he competes in the men's singles event.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS