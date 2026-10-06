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Hyrox Youngstars, open to kids aged 8 to 15, set for Singapore in November

In a media statement on Oct 6, Hyrox said it is expecting around 2,000 young participants to sign up for the format in Singapore.

SINGAPORE – Think you are too young to take part in Hyrox? Think again.

When the next edition of the global fitness phenomenon returns to Singapore from Nov 26- 29 , youngsters aged 8 to 15 will be able to participate in the Hyrox Youngstars format .

In a media statement on Oct 6, Hyrox said it is expecting around 2,000 young participants to sign up for the format in Singapore , which will be held on Nov 28 and 29 .

Youngstars was introduced as a permanent race format at Hyrox’s event in Amsterdam in January 2026, and has also been held in London, Berlin, Maastricht in the Netherlands, Salt Lake City and Oslo.

It added that “the age-adapted format is designed to introduce young athletes to fitness racing, with movements, repetitions, distances, and weights tailored to each age group”.

The edition here will be the first time the Youngstars format will be held in Asia, with registration open on Oct 8.

Co-founded in Germany in 2017 by race event organiser Christian Toetzke and Olympic gold-medallist hockey player Moritz Furste, Hyrox has evolved into a global phenomenon and has reached more than 1.5 million participants in 2026.

A Hyrox race comprises an 8km run interspersed with eight exercise stations – 1,000m SkiErg (indoor skiing machine), 50m sled pull, 50m sled push, 80m burpee broad jumps, 1,000m rowing, 200m farmers carry, 100m sandbag lunges and 75 or 100 wall balls.

The Hyrox Youngstars will take part in the same events, but some events have different criteria for youth of different age ranges.

Said head of Hyrox Youngstars Jessica Petty: “Launching the first Hyrox Youngstars race in Asia, here in Singapore, is an incredibly special moment.

“Singapore hosted one of our first Youngstars activations in 2024, with the region playing a key role in shaping the race concept and format we now know today... To see it all come full circle with our first race in Asia is something we are incredibly proud of.”