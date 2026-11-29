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John Chua, 82, (far left) competed in the Nov 26-29 Hyrox Singapore with his daughter Jeri, 51. Yeap Jing Nee (right, in front) at the sled push station at AIA Hyrox Singapore.

SINGAPORE – Since retiring from Singapore Airlines (SIA) in 2003, former cabin crew executive John Chua has kept busy, travelling all over the world to places like Finland, Sweden and South Korea.

But these are no regular sightseeing trips. Instead, the 82-year-old’s globe-trotting adventures have mainly involved his athletic pursuits as he competed in regional and global track and field masters meets.

His latest challenge, however, took place on home soil, with Chua participating in the AIA Hyrox Singapore with his daughter Jeri on Nov 27.

Chua, making his first appearance at the popular fitness competition, and 51-year-old Jeri placed second in the 65 to 69 category of the mixed doubles event after completing the race in 2hr 37min 51sec. In Hyrox doubles events, age groups are based on the average age of both partners on race day.

The octogenarian was among 395 participants aged 55 and above who took part in the Nov 26 to 29 edition of the event at Singapore Expo, which drew a record number of about 19,000 athletes over four days.

This was also the largest number of participants within this age group that competed at a local Hyrox event, more than doubling the previous high of 182 at an event in April .

At the first Hyrox in Singapore three years ago, there were 37 participants in this age group and the number has steadily increased with each edition.

Chua said: “It was quite an experience – I have to thank my daughter because she really helped me a lot with the stations... and I never anticipated that Hyrox would be so interesting.

“There were so many people and I may be the oldest participant so when I was running with Jeri, people were shouting “Come on, uncle!’”

Sport has always been a big part of Chua’s life.

The grandfather of five played football and took up sprinting in his younger days, and continued to keep active even after he stepped down from the workforce.

His sporting pursuits turned serious in 2016, when, at the age of 71, Chua learnt about the Asia Masters Athletics Championships in Singapore, an event for track athletes aged 35 and above.

He first competed in the 100m and 200m sprints, before adding hurdles events to his roster a year later to challenge himself.

To stay competitive, Chua diligently trains four times a week. His regimen comprises two track sessions, one endurance session and mobility strengthening in the gym.

But preparing for Hyrox required more endurance training, which he began incorporating into routine a month ago.

In Hyrox, competitors run 1km followed by one functional workout station, repeated eight times.

He also had two training sessions with Jeri, who has competed in several Hyrox events, to familiarise himself with the various workout stations and the race format.

With his first Hyrox done, Chua will take a break for the rest of the year, before competing in masters track and field meets in 2027.

On what keeps him active, he said: “The motivation is that there is competition and to also meet up with other people. For me, it’s not so much about trying to get to the podium. If you can get to the podium, it’s a bonus.

“But getting to know all these people in different parts of the world – we share ideas, we run and then we enjoy what we are doing and every time we go to other countries we meet up – that’s what keeps me going and it’s something I enjoy doing.

“At this age, this is something I always look forward to.”

Getting to travel, meet new people and stay healthy is also what makes Hyrox appealing for Malaysians Tan Ay Bing and Yeap Jing Nee, who were first in the 60 to 64 category of the mixed doubles event in Singapore with their time of 01:29:42.

Both of them were previously into Ironman triathlons, consisting of a 3.8km swim, 180km bike ride and 42.2 km marathon run, which required at least 70 hours of training monthly, including hours under the hot sun.

In 2026, they decided to compete in Hyrox Taipei, for a change, and they have since competed in Hyrox events across Guangzhou, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Bangkok and Singapore, as well as the world championships in Stockholm, Sweden, in June.

Tan, 69, said: “Ironman is a very solo sport. Once you are swimming in the sea, cycling, you’re always alone.

“Whereas Hyrox, you have friends who will come as a crew and you get to enjoy it together, it’s a different vibe.”

Tan Ay Bing (front) and Yeap Jing Nee in action at the sled pull station at AIA Hyrox Singapore. PHOTO: HYROX SINGAPORE

Before Ironman triathlons and Hyrox, Tan first picked up running when he was 47 as a way to de-stress from his day job as an engineer, progressing from 3km runs to the half-marathon, as well as other activities such as trail running, mountain climbing and hiking.

Meanwhile, Yeap began exercising regularly in her 40s, with the housewife’s joy of the outdoors leading her to runs in parks, and in the hills and on trails.

Inspired after seeing Tan competing in marathons, she then got serious in sport at the age of 50 in 2017 , completing 10 full-marathons that year, before both transitioned to Ironman triathlons four years ago.

The 59-year-old said: “The most important thing for Hyrox is that it helps with anti-ageing because we have to do interval running, we improve our VO2 max, our heart and strength training that helps us build muscles, which is good for older age people like us.”

Having experienced the benefits of staying active, Tan and Yeap hope that more people their age will also do the same.

Tan: “The message that we want to pass is that age is just a number. If you’re committed to doing it, you can defy your age.”